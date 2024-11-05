BCE price target lowered to C$47 from C$52 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Drew McReynolds lowered the firm’s price target on BCE (BCE) to C$47 from C$52 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BCE:
- BCE price target lowered to C$42 from C$48 at National Bank
- BCE price target lowered to C$47.50 from C$50.50 at Scotiabank
- BCE downgraded to Hold at Canaccord after Ziply Fiber deal
- BCE downgraded to Hold from Buy at Canaccord
- BCE downgraded to Hold from Buy at Edward Jones
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.