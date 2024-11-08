BCE price target lowered to C$45 from C$47 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital lowered the firm’s price target on BCE (BCE) to C$45 from C$47 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on BCE:
- BCE price target lowered to C$37.50 from C$41 at Canaccord
- BCE price target lowered to C$45 from C$47.50 at Scotiabank
- BCE upgraded to Reduce from Sell at Veritas
- BCE Inc. Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Results
- BCE sees sees 2024 adjusted EPS growth (7%)-(2%) from $2.35 in 2023
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.