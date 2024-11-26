BCE price target lowered to C$42 from C$45 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered the firm’s price target on BCE (BCE) to C$42 from C$45 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on BCE:
- BCE Offers Discounted Share Issuance in Dividend Plan
- BCE price target lowered to $30 from $34 at Barclays
- BCE price target lowered to C$45 from C$47 at RBC Capital
- BCE price target lowered to C$37.50 from C$41 at Canaccord
- BCE price target lowered to C$45 from C$47.50 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.