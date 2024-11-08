BCE price target lowered to C$37.50 from C$41 at Canaccord

Canaccord analyst Aravinda Galappatthige lowered the firm’s price target on BCE (BCE) to C$37.50 from C$41 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares.
- BCE price target lowered to C$45 from C$47.50 at Scotiabank
- BCE upgraded to Reduce from Sell at Veritas
- BCE Inc. Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Results
- BCE sees sees 2024 adjusted EPS growth (7%)-(2%) from $2.35 in 2023
- BCE Reports Strong Q3 EBITDA Growth Amid Challenges
