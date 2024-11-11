BCE price target lowered to $30 from $34 at Barclays

Barclays lowered the firm’s price target on BCE (BCE) to $30 from $34 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares.
- BCE price target lowered to C$45 from C$47 at RBC Capital
- BCE price target lowered to C$37.50 from C$41 at Canaccord
- BCE price target lowered to C$45 from C$47.50 at Scotiabank
- BCE upgraded to Reduce from Sell at Veritas
- BCE Inc. Reports Mixed Q3 2024 Financial Results
