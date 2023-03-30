BCE Partners With Palo Alto to Launch Cloud Security Solutions

BCE Inc BCE subsidiary Bell has partnered with Palo Alto Networks to launch two cloud-native application protection platform (CNAPP) solutions to help Canadian business organizations improve cloud security of the systems.

These new solutions include Cloud Security Posture Assessment (CSPA) and Cloud Security Posture Protection (CSPP) which will help to identify threats to enterprise data in the cloud. It will also provide managed services to secure data across complex hybrid, multi-cloud environments.

BCE highlighted that Bell is the only vendor in Canada that is capable of delivering a managed CNAPP security offering in association with Palo Alto Networks by leveraging the latter’s Prisma Cloud.

The CSPA evaluates a company's cloud-based assets and offers insight into any current security gaps. The service establishes connections with all cloud environments to search for assets, identify their configuration information and compare it to customer-specified standards and the Cloud Controls Matrix of the Cloud Security Alliance. A report is produced with suggestions for improvement and gaps in security configurations and standards compliance.

CSPP solution offers ongoing security insight, management and visibility for workloads or apps provided from public clouds. As a result, organizations are able to internally tackle and mitigate any problem as CSPP solution guarantees that every cloud service is correctly configured across all environments with dedicated alerts.

These solutions offer a prevention-first approach and real-time visibility to ensure the protection and defense of enterprise data in the cloud.

Overall, the partnership aims to address the shift of enterprise data to the public cloud and the challenges associated with proper configuration and data security. Bell will offer services to tackle these challenges along with personalized insights gained via Palo Alto Networks' assessment application.

The increasing demand for cybersecurity solutions bodes well for Bell. Per a report from Fortune Business Insights, the global cybersecurity market is projected to grow from $155.83 billion in 2022 to $376.32 billion by 2029, representing a CAGR of 13.4%.

BCE provides wireless service, data communications, telephone and high-speed Internet to small and medium businesses. The company continues to invest heavily in pure fiber and 5G network to support Canada’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

BCE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 19.5% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 17.8%.



