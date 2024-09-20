BCE & MacLean Advance Sustainable Mining Practices: Stock to Benefit?

BCE Inc.’s BCE subsidiary, Bell, recently partnered with MacLean to enhance the capabilities of underground mining equipment and operations. The initiative combines Bell’s cutting-edge communications infrastructure with MacLean’s expertise in mobile equipment manufacturing, creating a framework for enhanced safety, sustainability and efficiency in mining operations.



One of the major challenges faced by the mining sector is ensuring the safety of workers in underground operations. To address this, Bell has deployed its advanced Private Mobile Network (PMN), operating on 5G/LTE technology at the MacLean facility in Sudbury, Ontario. The PMN delivers premium quality bandwidth with high signal stability, offering seamless communication from the surface to deep underground tunnels.



The new infrastructure will facilitate the development of MacLean’s mobile equipment by enabling real-time data transmission and remote control. This capability is critical for mining operations, where timely decisions can significantly improve safety and operational efficiency.



Additionally, the PMN’s low-latency connection ensures that remote operators experience no delay in the control or monitoring of machines, even when operating deep underground. This is important for the deployment of semi or fully autonomous mining, where underground excavations can be completed by operators located in safer environments above ground.

Bell’s Efforts Drive Sustainability in the Mining Sector

The transition from traditional fuel-powered mining vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) has been gaining momentum in recent times. Bell’s PMN technology has been installed at MacLean’s EV refurbishment plant, also located at the Sudbury facility. This allows for a detailed and accurate assessment of vehicle performance, helping to optimize quality assurance and manufacturing efficiencies.



Equipped with sophisticated battery technologies, MacLean’s electric mining vehicles will be able to operate underground with reduced fuel use and significantly lower carbon footprint. The collaboration also paves the way for long-term digital transformation in the mining industry. With the implementation of Bell’s secure and reliable network, mining companies will be able to deploy a range of digital services that optimize every stage of the mining process.

Will This Technology Partnership Aid BCE’s Stock?

As the mining sector continues to evolve, the deployment of Bell’s PMN at MacLean’s Centre of Excellence is a key milestone in the transformation of underground mining, driving real-time monitoring, remote operations and the potential for autonomous machinery. These strategic developments and investments are positioning Bell for continued growth in the telecommunications and media sectors. This, in turn, is likely to generate incremental revenues for the company, potentially boosting share prices.

BCE’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance

BCE currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 11.3% in the past year against the sub-industry's growth of 2.9%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Harmonic Inc. HLIT, Arista Networks, Inc. ANET and Ubiquiti Inc. UI. HLIT presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), whereas UI and ANET carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Harmonic enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. HLIT delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 32.5%.



Ubiquiti company offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques.



Arista Networks supplies products to a prestigious set of customers, including Fortune 500 global companies in markets like cloud titans, enterprises, financials and specialty cloud service providers. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 15.02%. In the last reported quarter, ANET delivered an earnings surprise of 8.25%.





5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.