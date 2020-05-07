BCE Inc. Withdraws 2020 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO, BCE) said, given the unprecedented and highly uncertain environment, the company is withdrawing all of its 2020 financial guidance that it announced on February 6, 2020.

First quarter adjusted earnings per share was $0.80, up 3.9% from previous year. Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.4% to $2.44 billion.

First quarter operating revenues were $5.68 billion, down 0.9% due to reduced economic and commercial activity as a result of COVID-19 that adversely affected financial results for all Bell operating segments.

BCE's Board has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.8325 per common share, payable on July 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 15, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.