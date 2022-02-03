BCE Inc. Q4 Profit Retreats

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $625 million, or $0.69 per share. This compares with $889 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $692 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $6.21 billion from $6.10 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $625 Mln. vs. $889 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.69 vs. $0.98 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $6.21 Bln vs. $6.10 Bln last year.

