BCE Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $382 million, or $0.42 per share. This compares with $528 million, or $0.58 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $691 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.73 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.5% to $6.47 billion from $6.44 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $382 Mln. vs. $528 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.42 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.73 -Revenue (Q4): $6.47 Bln vs. $6.44 Bln last year.

