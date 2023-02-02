BCE Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $528 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $625 million, or $0.69 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $0.71 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.7% to $6.439 billion from $6.209 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $528 Mln. vs. $625 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.58 vs. $0.69 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.54 -Revenue (Q4): $6.439 Bln vs. $6.209 Bln last year.

