BCE

BCE Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $672 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $606 million, or $0.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $794 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $6.32 billion from $6.22 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $794 Mln. vs. $794 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.88 vs. $0.89 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q4): $6.32 Bln vs. $6.22 Bln last year.

