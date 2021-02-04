BCE Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) released a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $889 million, or $0.98 per share. This compares with $672 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $731 million or $0.81 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $6.10 billion from $6.28 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $731 Mln. vs. $784 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.81 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.65 -Revenue (Q4): $6.10 Bln vs. $6.28 Bln last year.

