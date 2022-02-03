BCE Inc. Q4 21 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on February 3, 2022, to discuss Q4 21 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://bce.ca/investors/events/show/bce-q4-2021-results-and-2022-financial-guidance-call

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 and enter passcode 7641843#.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 3315188#.

