BCE Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

November 03, 2022 — 09:11 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $715 million, or $0.78 per share. This compares with $757 million, or $0.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $801 million or $0.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.2% to $6.024 billion from $5.836 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $715 Mln. vs. $757 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.78 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.62 -Revenue (Q3): $6.024 Bln vs. $5.836 Bln last year.

