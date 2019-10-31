BCE Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $0.91 per share

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit came in at $867 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $814 million, or $0.90 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $820 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.7% to $5.98 billion from $5.88 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $820 Mln. vs. $861 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.91 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.98 Bln vs. $5.88 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.53 to $3.63

