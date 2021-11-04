BCE Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $757 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $692 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $748 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.82 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $5.84 billion from $5.79 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $748 Mln. vs. $712 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.79 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.82 -Revenue (Q3): $5.84 Bln vs. $5.79 Bln last year.

