BCE Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) announced a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $329 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $596 million, or $0.66 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $722 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.6 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.5% to $6.066 billion from $5.861 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $329 Mln. vs. $596 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.6 -Revenue (Q2): $6.066 Bln vs. $5.861 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: -3% to -7% Full year revenue guidance: Growth of 1% to 5%

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.