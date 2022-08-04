BCE Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $596 million, or $0.66 per share. This compares with $685 million, or $0.76 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $791 million or $0.87 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.65 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.9% to $5.861 billion from $5.698 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $596 Mln. vs. $685 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.66 vs. $0.76 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.65 -Revenue (Q2): $5.861 Bln vs. $5.698 Bln last year.

