BCE Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings of $0.63 per share

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) revealed earnings for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $237 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $761 million, or $0.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $573 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $5.35 billion from $5.89 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $573 Mln. vs. $840 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.63 vs. $0.93 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $5.35 Bln vs. $5.89 Bln last year.

