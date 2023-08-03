News & Insights

BCE Inc. Q2 23 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

August 03, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

August 03, 2023 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on August 3, 2023, to discuss Q2 23 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://bce.ca/investors/events/show/bce-q2-2023-results-conference-call

To listen to the call, dial 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 and enter passcode 5876835#.

For a replay call, dial 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 and entering passcode 4674564#.

