BCE Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $877 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $642 million, or $0.71 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $811 million or $0.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn C$0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.5% to $5.85 billion from $5.706 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $877 Mln. vs. $642 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.96 vs. $0.71 last year. -Analyst Estimate: C$0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $5.85 Bln vs. $5.706 Bln last year.

