BCE Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $402 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $725 million, or $0.79 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $654 million or $0.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.7% to $6.01 billion from $6.05 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $402 Mln. vs. $725 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $0.79 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.01 Bln vs. $6.05 Bln last year.

