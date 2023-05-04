News & Insights

BCE Inc. Q1 Income Falls

May 04, 2023 — 07:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $725 million, or $0.79 per share. This compares with $877 million, or $0.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $772 million or $0.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.4% to $6.05 billion from $5.85 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $725 Mln. vs. $877 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.79 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $6.05 Bln vs. $5.85 Bln last year.

