BCE Inc. Q1 Adj. Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO, BCE) reported first quarter adjusted EPS of $0.78 compared to $0.79, prior year. First quarter net earnings to shareholders was $642 million, down 5.6% from prior year. Net earnings per common share was $0.71 compared to $0.75. First quarter operating revenues were $5.71 billion, an increase of 1.2%.

The company said the decreases in earnings were due to higher severance, acquisition and other costs as well as higher depreciation and amortization expense, partly offset by higher adjusted EBITDA and higher other income.

BCE confirmed its financial guidance targets for 2021.

