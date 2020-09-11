Dividends
BCE, Inc. (BCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

BCE, Inc. (BCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.264 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 15, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 106.54% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $42.77, the dividend yield is 11.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCE was $42.77, representing a -13.74% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.58 and a 35.09% increase over the 52 week low of $31.66.

BCE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). BCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.03. Zacks Investment Research reports BCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.85%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have BCE as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (FID)
  • VictoryShares Emerging Market Volatility Wtd ETF (CEZ)
  • VictoryShares International High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (CID).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CEZ with an increase of 24.06% over the last 100 days. FID has the highest percent weighting of BCE at 2.14%.

