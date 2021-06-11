BCE, Inc. (BCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

BCE, Inc. (BCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.725 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10.86% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCE was $50.75, representing a -0.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $50.90 and a 27.16% increase over the 52 week low of $39.91.

BCE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO). BCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports BCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 14.92%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (BCE).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 13% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCE at 3.76%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.