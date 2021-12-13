BCE, Inc. (BCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

BCE, Inc. (BCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.704 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.73% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $51.7, the dividend yield is 5.45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCE was $51.7, representing a -2.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $53 and a 22.61% increase over the 52 week low of $42.17.

BCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports BCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 12%, compared to an industry average of -6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bce Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BCE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BCE as a top-10 holding:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)

Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (IDLV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PID with an increase of 3.79% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BCE at 3.8%.

