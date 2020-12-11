BCE, Inc. (BCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

BCE, Inc. (BCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.64 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1.27% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $45.95, the dividend yield is 5.57%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCE was $45.95, representing a -6.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.26 and a 45.14% increase over the 52 week low of $31.66.

BCE is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). BCE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports BCE's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.88%, compared to an industry average of -1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BCE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

