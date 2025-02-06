BCE Inc. Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on February 6, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.bce.ca/investors/events/show/bce-q4-2024-results-and-2025-guidance-call

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-933-2401 or 647-724-5455.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-454-9859 or 647-483-1416 and entering passcode 1483538#.

