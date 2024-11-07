BCE Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for BCE Inc. (BCE.TO):

Earnings: -$1.237 billion in Q3 vs. $640 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$1.36 in Q3 vs. $0.70 in the same period last year. Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $688 million or $0.75 per share for the period.

Revenue: $5.971 billion in Q3 vs. $6.080 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.