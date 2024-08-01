BCE Inc. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $537 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $329 million, or $0.37 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $712 million or $0.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $6.005 billion from $6.066 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $537 Mln. vs. $329 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.59 vs. $0.37 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $6.005 Bln vs. $6.066 Bln last year.

