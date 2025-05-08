BCE Inc. Q1 25 Earnings Conference Call At 8:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE) will host a conference call at 8:00 AM ET on May 8, 2025, to discuss Q1 25 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.bce.ca/investors/events/show/bce-q1-2025-results-conference-call

To listen to the call, dial 1-844-933-2401 or 647-724-5455.

For a replay call, dial 1-877-454-9859 or 647-483-1416, passcode 7485404.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.