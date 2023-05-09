BCE Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 - Ser AK (BCEXF) Declares $0.21 Dividend

BCE Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 - Ser AK said on May 5, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 per share ($0.83 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.21 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in BCE Inc - FXDFR PRF PERPETUAL CAD 25 - Ser AK. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCEXF is 0.14%, a decrease of 16.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.17% to 3,478K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

California Public Employees Retirement System holds 1,538K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,445K shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCEXF by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 787K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 750K shares, representing an increase of 4.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEXF by 1.52% over the last quarter.

State of Tennessee, Treasury Department holds 523K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 618K shares, representing a decrease of 18.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEXF by 15.09% over the last quarter.

Trillium Asset Management holds 144K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 144K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEXF by 25.00% over the last quarter.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 107K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCEXF by 6.96% over the last quarter.

