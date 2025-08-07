BCE Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE.TO) announced a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $579 million, or $0.63 per share. This compares with $537 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, BCE Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $592 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $6.085 billion from $6.005 billion last year.

BCE Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $579 Mln. vs. $537 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.63 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $6.085 Bln vs. $6.005 Bln last year.

