BCE Ends DRP Discount; Shares To Be Bought On Market Starting July 2025

(RTTNews) - BCE Inc. (BCE) Thursday announced changes to its Shareholder Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, or DRP.

Beginning with the dividend payable on July 15, 2025, common shares under the DRP will no longer be issued from treasury at a 2 percent discount. Instead, BCE's agent, TSX Trust Company, will purchase the shares on the secondary market using cash provided by BCE. These modifications will remain in effect until further notice and apply to shareholders of record as of June 16, 2025.

The DRP still allows eligible common shareholders to reinvest dividends or make optional cash payments to acquire additional shares without paying brokerage fees. This includes the option to use dividends from preferred shares.

Current DRP participants will remain enrolled for the July 15 dividend unless they opt out. Registered holders must submit termination or withdrawal requests to the Agent by 4:00 p.m. ET on June 9, 2025. Beneficial owners holding shares through intermediaries should consult their institutions well before this deadline for guidance on participation or withdrawal.

Participation remains voluntary, and non-participating shareholders will continue receiving dividends in cash as usual. Details of the DRP are available on BCE's investor website, SEDAR+, and the Agent's site.

Thursday, BCE closed at $22.23, up 4.61%, and is trading at $22.29 in after-hours, up 0.27% on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.