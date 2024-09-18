News & Insights

BCE

BCE Ells Its Ownership Stake In Maple Leaf Sports And Entertainment To Rogers For C$4.7 Bln

September 18, 2024 — 08:48 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Canadian communications company BCE, Inc. (BCE, BCE.TO) announced Wednesday that it has reached an agreement to sell its ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment or MLSE, for C$4.7 billion to Rogers Communications, Inc. (RCI, RCI.TO), subject to relevant sports league and other customary approvals.

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2025. BCE currently intends to direct proceeds of this sale towards reducing debt levels and to support its ongoing transformation from telco to techco with a focus on core growth drivers.

In addition, Bell Media, Inc., the mass media subsidiary of BCE, has secured access to content rights for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Raptors on TSN for the next 20 years through a long-term agreement with Rogers, also subject to league approvals.

This deal will cement TSN's place as Canada's Sports Leader, delivering Canada's best and most-watched sports content. TSN will also continue to broadcast Toronto Argonauts and Toronto FC games through independent agreements with the respective leagues.

Bell will remain the official telecom sponsor of the Toronto Raptors and will maintain its sponsorships of the Toronto Argonauts and Toronto FC, demonstrating its commitment to MLSE, its great teams, their fans and the leagues.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
