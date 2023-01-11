BCE Continues to Expand its Pure Fiber Coverage Across Canada

BCE Inc BCE has unveiled that it is introducing faster Internet and mobile technology in Atlantic Canada. The company's Bell Gigabit Fibe 3.0 service offers symmetrical download and upload speeds up to 3 Gbps which is available to customers in Fredericton and Moncton, New Brunswick.

Additionally, Bell is expanding its 5G+ service to more areas across Atlantic Canada, including Moncton and Riverview in New Brunswick, St John's, Mount Pearl, Portugal Cove-St. Philip's and Paradise in Newfoundland and Labrador and Halifax Regional Municipality in Nova Scotia.

The Gigabit Fibe 3.0 includes the Giga Hub with Wi-Fi 6E, which allows for faster gigabit Wi-Fi speeds for connected devices in the home, up to two times faster than Wi-Fi 6E solutions offered by other major Canadian ISPs, per the company report.

BCE, Inc. Price and Consensus

BCE, Inc. price-consensus-chart | BCE, Inc. Quote

This allows customers to work, learn, video chat, stream and game online on all of their household devices simultaneously.

Customers within the coverage area and suitable 5G+ device and rate plan will be able to take advantage of Bell 5G+ speeds, and those outside will continue to enjoy 5G, LTE and 4G, added the company. This service is designed to meet the needs of modern households with multiple devices connecting to the Internet at the same time.

The introduction of faster Internet speeds and mobile technology in Atlantic Canada will benefit the region greatly, providing customers with a better overall experience.

BCE provides wireless service, data communications, telephone and high-speed Internet to small and medium businesses. The company continues to invest heavily in pure fiber and 5G network to support Canada’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Recently, Bell announced the expansion of pure fiber Internet service to homes and businesses in Manitoba. The network features a download speed of 1.5 Gbps so that users can enjoy high-quality video streaming and conference calls.

Prior to that, the company announced the expansion of pure fiber Internet service to homes and businesses in Kingsville, which is a part of the company’s two-year capital expenditure program of almost $10 billion.

BCE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 12.9% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s decline of 15.1%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stocks to Consider

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Arista Networks ANET, Jabil JBL and Asure Software ASUR. Arista Networks and Jabil sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) whereas Asure Software carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Arista Networks 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.37 per share, up 0.5% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 17.5%.

Arista Networks’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the last four quarters, the average being 12.7%. Shares of ANET have declined 13.4% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Jabil’s 2023 earnings is pegged at $8.31 per share, rising 1.6% in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 12%.

Jabil’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 8.8%. Shares of JBL have increased 2.7% in the past year.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Asure Software’s 2022 earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, unchanged in the past 60 days. The long-term earnings growth rate is anticipated to be 23%.

Asure Software’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the last four quarters, the average being 83.3%. Shares of ASUR have soared 37.5% in the past year.

Free Report: Must-See Energy Stocks for 2023

Record profits at oil companies can mean big gains for you. With soaring demand and elevated prices, oil stocks could be top performers by far in 2023. Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 oil stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains. (You’ll never guess Stock #2!)

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jabil, Inc. (JBL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Asure Software Inc (ASUR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.