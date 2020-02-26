BCE Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BCE

In trading on Wednesday, shares of BCE Inc (Symbol: BCE) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.04, changing hands as low as $46.84 per share. BCE Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCE's low point in its 52 week range is $43.36 per share, with $49.58 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.90.

