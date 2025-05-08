BCE (BCE) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

BCE (BCE) reported $4.13 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.4%. EPS of $0.48 for the same period compares to $0.53 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -2.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.22 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.44, the EPS surprise was +9.09%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid : 320,250 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 357,978.

: 320,250 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 357,978. Wireline voice - Retail residential NAS lines : 1,772,611 compared to the 1,790,718 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,772,611 compared to the 1,790,718 average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total : 468,585 versus 496,869 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 468,585 versus 496,869 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid : -9,598 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,979.

: -9,598 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 13,979. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid : 9,002 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3,060.

: 9,002 versus the three-analyst average estimate of -3,060. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total : -596 versus 10,919 estimated by three analysts on average.

: -596 versus 10,919 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid : 9,520,838 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,544,415.

: 9,520,838 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,544,415. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid : 767,140 versus 755,078 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 767,140 versus 755,078 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total : 10,287,980 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,299,490.

: 10,287,980 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,299,490. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn : 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.6% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid : 1.2% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1.2% compared to the 1.2% average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 5.8% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 5.6%.

Shares of BCE have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

