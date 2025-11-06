BCE (BCE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended September 2025, BCE (BCE) reported revenue of $4.39 billion, up 0.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.57, compared to $0.55 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.35 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.52, the EPS surprise was +9.62%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid : 315,607 versus 350,352 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 315,607 versus 350,352 estimated by three analysts on average. Wireline voice - Retail residential NAS lines : 1,766,361 compared to the 1,685,630 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 1,766,361 compared to the 1,685,630 average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total : 514,661 versus 544,918 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 514,661 versus 544,918 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Postpaid : 11,511 versus 25,949 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 11,511 versus 25,949 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid : 56,507 versus 44,649 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 56,507 versus 44,649 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Total : 68,018 versus 70,599 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 68,018 versus 70,599 estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid : 9,525,355 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,591,334.

: 9,525,355 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 9,591,334. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid : 873,579 compared to the 861,931 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 873,579 compared to the 861,931 average estimate based on three analysts. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total : 10,398,930 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,453,270.

: 10,398,930 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 10,453,270. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn : 1.5% versus 1.5% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 1.5% versus 1.5% estimated by three analysts on average. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Postpaid : 1.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.2%.

: 1.1% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 1.2%. Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid: 5.1% compared to the 4.9% average estimate based on three analysts.

Here is how BCE performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for BCE here>>>

Shares of BCE have returned -3.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

BCE, Inc. (BCE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.