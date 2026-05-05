BCE (BCE) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts forecast that BCE (BCE) will report quarterly earnings of $0.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 10.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $4.4 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.6% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific BCE metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Postpaid' will reach 328,461 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 320,250 .

Analysts forecast 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Prepaid' to reach 144,888 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 148,335 .

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Retail high-speed Internet - Bell CTS retail subscribers EOP' should come in at 4,916,591 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 4,416,962 .

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Subscribers EOP' of 3,405,242 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,079,414 .

Analysts expect 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Mobile Connected Device Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations' to come in at 44,466 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 35,984 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Blended churn - Prepaid' reaching 5.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Gross Subscriber Activations - Total' should arrive at 473,349 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 468,585 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Net Subscriber Activations - Prepaid' will reach 701 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 9,002 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Postpaid' at 9,579,681 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9,520,838 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Prepaid' will reach 873,103 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 767,140 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Mobile Phone Subscribers - Subscribers End of Period - Total' stands at 6,974,072 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 10,287,980 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Retail high-speed Internet - Bell CTS retail net subscriber activations' will likely reach 8,280 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 9,515 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of BCE have returned -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +9.5% change. Currently, BCE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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