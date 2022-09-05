BCE Acquires Distributel to Boost Internet Services in Canada

BCE Inc’s BCE Canada-based subsidiary, Bell has announced a strategic acquisition of an independent communications provider – Distributel. The details of this transaction are not disclosed by the companies. The buyout transaction remains subject to regulatory approval.

After the acquisition is finalised, Distributel will continue to function independently, with its operations being overseen by CEO Matt Stein.

Bell plans on investing nearly $14 billion, almost $2 billion more than originally planned, as part of the company’s 2020-2022 capital investment program in Canada. With Distributel’s acquisition, BCE plans to expand its reach in the Canadian markets by providing resilient network connectivity from coast to coast.

Distributel plans on further expanding its market share in the Internet services segment as well as improve customer experience and product offerings by leveraging Bell’s resources and technology.

In February 2022, Bell announced the acquisition of EBOX, an Internet, telephone and television service provider. Per the deal, Bell will maintain the EBOX brand and operations, whereas EBOX will continue providing leading telecommunications services in Quebec and parts of Ontario.

BCE provides wireless service, data communications, telephone and high-speed Internet to small and medium businesses. The company continues to invest heavily in pure fibre and 5G network to support Canada’s economic recovery from the pandemic.

Recently, Bell announced the expansion of pure fibre Internet service to homes and businesses in Manitoba. The network features download speeds of 1.5 Gbps so that users can enjoy high-quality video streaming and conference calls.

Prior to that, the company announced the expansion of pure fibre Internet service to approximately 117,000 homes and businesses in Ontario which is a part of the company’s Ontario Accelerated High Speed Internet Program.

The company reported second-quarter 2022 adjusted earnings per share of C$0.87 (68 cents) compared with C$0.83 in the prior-year quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same was pegged at 65 cents.

Quarterly total operating revenues moved up 2.9% year over year to C$5,861 million ($4,593 million). The consensus estimate was pegged at $4,530 million.

Bell Wireless’ operating revenues increased 5.5% year over year to C$2,246 million, driven by strong service revenue growth and higher year-over-year revenues from international roaming.

BCE currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have lost 7.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 5.2%.



