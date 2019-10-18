BCC vs. WY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Building Products - Wood stocks are likely familiar with Boise Cascade (BCC) and Weyerhaeuser (WY). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Right now, Boise Cascade is sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while Weyerhaeuser has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that BCC likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than WY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

BCC currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.36, while WY has a forward P/E of 53.88. We also note that BCC has a PEG ratio of 2.20. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. WY currently has a PEG ratio of 10.78.

Another notable valuation metric for BCC is its P/B ratio of 1.89. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, WY has a P/B of 2.39.

Based on these metrics and many more, BCC holds a Value grade of A, while WY has a Value grade of D.

BCC is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that BCC is likely the superior value option right now.

