BCC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/21/20

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/21/20, Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 3/16/20. As a percentage of BCC's recent stock price of $39.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.26%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from BCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCC's low point in its 52 week range is $22.10 per share, with $40.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.80.

In Wednesday trading, Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently up about 0.8% on the day.

