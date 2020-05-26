BCC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Boise Cascade Co. (Symbol: BCC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $33.12, changing hands as high as $34.50 per share. Boise Cascade Co. shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BCC's low point in its 52 week range is $20.08 per share, with $41.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.04.

