BCB Group Teams With Circle to Offer EU Institutions USDC Stablecoin Settlement

BCB Group â a firm that provides financial services for cryptocurrency firms in the U.K. and European Union â has inked a deal to integrate with Circleâs platform to make the USDC stablecoin available to institutional clients.

Announced Thursday, the partnership will see BCB add elements of Circleâs crypto finance platform in an attempt to improve the efficiency of payments, clearing and custody for business customers.

The move means BCBâs clients will gain access to USDC, the U.S. dollar-linked stablecoin launched by the CENTRE Consortium, which was founded by Circle and Coinbase in October 2018.

USDC can help EU-based companies âmitigate negative riskâ exposure by providing secure and efficient payments solutions, BCB said in a statement.

According to Circleâs co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire, demand for dollar-pegged stablecoins is quickly growing and USDC would provide âcriticalâ infrastructure for BCBâs clients.

USDC moved close to 1.1 billion coins in circulation in July 2020, according to CoinMarketCap, with numbers having sharply risen since late March.

It still has a way to go to catch up on the most used stablecoin, tether (USDT), which now boasts a circulating supply close to 10 billion.

Circle recently teamed with Genesis Trading in a $25 million deal also aimed at boosting adoption of USDC. Like CoinDesk, Genesis is a fully owned Digital Currency Group subsidiary.

See also: Circle CEO Claims âExplosiveâ Stablecoin Demand From Everyday Businesses

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.