BCB Group Teams With Circle to Offer EU Institutions USDC Stablecoin Settlement
BCB Group â a firm that provides financial services for cryptocurrency firms in the U.K. and European Union â has inked a deal to integrate with Circleâs platform to make the USDC stablecoin available to institutional clients.
- Announced Thursday, the partnership will see BCB add elements of Circleâs crypto finance platform in an attempt to improve the efficiency of payments, clearing and custody for business customers.
- The move means BCBâs clients will gain access to USDC, the U.S. dollar-linked stablecoin launched by the CENTRE Consortium, which was founded by Circle and Coinbase in October 2018.
- USDC can help EU-based companies âmitigate negative riskâ exposure by providing secure and efficient payments solutions, BCB said in a statement.
- According to Circleâs co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire, demand for dollar-pegged stablecoins is quickly growing and USDC would provide âcriticalâ infrastructure for BCBâs clients.
- USDC moved close to 1.1 billion coins in circulation in July 2020, according to CoinMarketCap, with numbers having sharply risen since late March.
- It still has a way to go to catch up on the most used stablecoin, tether (USDT), which now boasts a circulating supply close to 10 billion.
- Circle recently teamed with Genesis Trading in a $25 million deal also aimed at boosting adoption of USDC. Like CoinDesk, Genesis is a fully owned Digital Currency Group subsidiary.
See also: Circle CEO Claims âExplosiveâ Stablecoin Demand From Everyday Businesses
Related Stories
- Privacy Group Slams California Bill That Would Put Health Records on the Blockchain
- ParaFi Invests and Begins Staking in Bitfinex Spin-Out Exchange
- Binance Says New York Banks Can Now Use Its Stablecoin After Watchdog Approval
- Polkadot Releases Rococo, Its Test Environment for Interoperable âParachainsâ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.