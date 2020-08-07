Cryptocurrencies

BCB Group Teams With Circle to Offer EU Institutions USDC Stablecoin Settlement

Sebastian Sinclair CoinDesk
Jeremy Allaire, Circle

BCB Group â a firm that provides financial services for cryptocurrency firms in the U.K. and European Union â has inked a deal to integrate with Circleâs platform to make the USDC stablecoin available to institutional clients.

  • Announced Thursday, the partnership will see BCB add elements of Circleâs crypto finance platform in an attempt to improve the efficiency of payments, clearing and custody for business customers.
  • The move means BCBâs clients will gain access to USDC, the U.S. dollar-linked stablecoin launched by the CENTRE Consortium, which was founded by Circle and Coinbase in October 2018.
  • USDC can help EU-based companies âmitigate negative riskâ exposure by providing secure and efficient payments solutions, BCB said in a statement.
  • According to Circleâs co-founder and CEO, Jeremy Allaire, demand for dollar-pegged stablecoins is quickly growing and USDC would provide âcriticalâ infrastructure for BCBâs clients.
  • USDC moved close to 1.1 billion coins in circulation in July 2020, according to CoinMarketCap, with numbers having sharply risen since late March.
  • It still has a way to go to catch up on the most used stablecoin, tether (USDT), which now boasts a circulating supply close to 10 billion.
  • Circle recently teamed with Genesis Trading in a $25 million deal also aimed at boosting adoption of USDC. Like CoinDesk, Genesis is a fully owned Digital Currency Group subsidiary.

