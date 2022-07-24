BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.16

BCB Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BCBP) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.16 per share on 15th of August. This means that the annual payment will be 3.4% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

BCB Bancorp's Payment Expected To Have Solid Earnings Coverage

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, BCB Bancorp has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Past distributions do not necessarily guarantee future ones, but BCB Bancorp's payout ratio of 28% is a good sign as this means that earnings decently cover dividends.

Over the next 3 years, EPS is forecast to expand by 17.9%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 25% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain.

NasdaqGM:BCBP Historic Dividend July 24th 2022

BCB Bancorp Has A Solid Track Record

The company has an extended history of paying stable dividends. The annual payment during the last 10 years was $0.48 in 2012, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.64. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.9% a year over that time. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. BCB Bancorp has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 23% per annum. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

BCB Bancorp Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 BCB Bancorp analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

