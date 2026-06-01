BCB Bancorp Names Former CEO Of Sterling Bank Thomas OBrien As Chief Executive

(RTTNews) - BCB Bancorp, Inc. (BCBP), the holding company for BCB Community Bank, Monday announced that it has appointed former CEO of Sterling Bank & Trust, Thomas OBrien, as its Chief Executive Officer, effective June 1.

OBrien takes over from interim Chief Executive Ryan Blake who stepped in after the previous CEO resigned from the company in May.

"Thomas OBrien has previously been CEO of six different banking companies over the course of a 48-year career, most recently serving as CEO of Sterling Bank & Trust. This marks a return to New Jersey banking for Mr. OBrien, as he previously served as President and CEO of Sun Bancorp, Inc. and Sun National Bank from April 2014 to February 2018.", the banking company said in a statement.

In pre-market activity, BCBP shares were trading at $10.54, up 0.96% on the Nasdaq.

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