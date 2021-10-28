BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (BCBP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 15, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BCBP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 14.29% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.05, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BCBP was $15.05, representing a -6.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.15 and a 65.93% increase over the 52 week low of $9.07.

BCBP is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) and People's United Financial, Inc. (PBCT). BCBP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.73. Zacks Investment Research reports BCBP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 57.46%, compared to an industry average of 29.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bcbp Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.